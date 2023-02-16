This is the first Nintendo Switch OLED discount we've seen in 2023

The first Nintendo Switch OLED discount of 2023 is here. We've been scouring all corners of the world wide web over the last couple of months for any kind of reduction to make Nintendo's console/handheld hybrid that little bit more affordable – and finally, we've found it.

In fact, multiple discounts are available. First off Amazon has Nintendo Switch OLEDs up for sale at $316.00 (opens in new tab), a 9% discount or equivalent to a saving of $33. This is either for a White or Neon Red / Neon Blue variant, so take your pick. A Nintendo Switch OLED regularly costs $349 in the US and with Nintendo products infamously known for never reducing in price, deals like this are extremely rare.

Woot, an Amazon company, also has Nintendo Switch OLED stock up for sale at $329.99 (opens in new tab) with both the White and Neon Blue / Neon Red variants available too. This is a $20 reduction (6%) over the MSRP with only 17 hours left on the offer (at the time of writing). It's also possible that all of the stock may be bought up, so we recommend acting fast. The last time we encountered this offer was during Black Friday and the holiday period with Woot once again putting up the same deal. On both occasions, the timer did not elapse.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deal

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED | $349.99 $316.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $33 - Amazon has all the best Nintendo Switch OLED deals at the minute, offering both the White and Neon Red/Neon Blue variants for more than $30 off the MSRP. It doesn't get cheaper than this regarding Nintendo hardware. UK price: £293 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED | $349.99 $329.99 at Woot (Amazon) (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Another reduction in price for a Nintendo Switch OLED is here, and while it may only be $20, it's still one of the cheapest ways to get the new and improved console. With Tears of the Kingdom on the horizon, now is the perfect time to upgrade. UK price: £289.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

So, naturally, the question beckons: is a Nintendo Switch worth buying in 2023 ? As rumors circulate surrounding whether the Japanese games maker is due to announce a new console later this year, many people might be hesitant to purchase.

Of course, you can hang on for the shiny new thing but you would be depriving yourself of the fantastic selection of games on Nintendo Switch. Breath of the Wild. Super Mario Odyssey. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Metroid Dread. The list goes on and on. With Tears of the Kingdom due to launch in May, it's also a great excuse to upgrade and take advantage of the console's handheld improvements.

(Image credit: Future)

During our Nintendo Switch OLED review , we gushed about its "bigger, more beautiful display" and how its "new features are great tweaks". It may still only run in 720p on handheld and 1080p on TV but that doesn't hold back the majority of Switch games - think your first-party titles. Basically, if you're a newcomer this is a great deal to gain access to some of the best video games around, while those tempted to upgrade will not find a cheaper price.

