This is getting out of hand: Helldivers 2 players role-played the bugs so hard that people are making impressive animations of Terminids posting on Reddit

The Helldivers 2 community is a fun place, especially when players remain as enthusiastic about the prosperity of Super Earth on social media as a real Helldiver would out on Erata Prime. There's no doubt the developers encourage this, with game director Johan Pilestedt recently branding the footage of flying Terminids as "propaganda from bug sympathizers " and refusing to acknowledge their existence.

Well, if he thought that was bug sympathizer propaganda, you can't help but wonder what he makes of the latest Reddit trend – users role-playing as Terminids 'secretly' taking to the subreddit in hopes of getting buffed, or, at the very least, not killed. The meme has steadily been growing in popularity, with fans producing edits of the bugs behind laptops to accompany their posts. Now, it's evolved to the next level with the power of animation, with one popular (and seriously impressive) GIF showing a small Terminid steadily typing away on a keyboard.

"Let's all leave and focus on the Western front, the bugs are getting boring plus the Termicide also works on humans I think," one 'undercover Terminid' writes to the masses.

"I'm so tired of those horrible balance patches. There already [weren't] enough Chargers on the field and now they're even easier to kill on top of that?" says another .

"Dear Arrowhead, the TCS mission is way too easy and boring. Please make it more challenging and fun by adding Stalkers to it. Yours faithfully, a human Helldiver," another 'bug' thirsty for violence pleads .

Arguably the funniest part of this whole thing is how so many people in the replies play along, too, either as fellow bugs or as suspicious humans.

"This post is under investigation by the Ministry of Truth. The Ministry would like to thank the loyal citizens for their reports of suspicious activity. Additional citizenship points may be allocated to those who submit reports that are found to be accurate. May liberty guide us all," one reply reads .

Obviously, it's all just a bit of fun, but it's a genuinely fantastic way to spread Helldivers 2's satirical tone outside of the game. Also, bugs typing on keyboards just look really funny.