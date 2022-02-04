This HyperX gaming keyboard is at its lowest price ever - and comes with Dying Light for free

Gaming keyboard deals are taking a minimalist direction at Amazon this weekend, dropping the miniature HyperX Alloy Origins 60 deck back down to a record low $79.99 sales price (was $99.99). That's not all, though. Check the fine print and you'll also find that this keyboard also comes with a free copy of Dying Light: Platinum Edition (worth $49.99) - perfect if you need to catch up before tackling Dying Light 2.

We haven't seen too many gaming keyboard deals on this particular deck in its lifetime. In fact, since release, you'd be hard pressed to find any savings on that $100 MSRP. We've only seen this drop to $79.99 a couple of times since that April release date, and those were during the busy November sales.

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is a particularly speedy gaming keyboard, and feels great to type on as well. There's a reason this deal-hunter has it in pride of place as a daily workhorse. You're getting HyperX proprietary red switches here (though the Alloy Origins 60 is also available with the brand's Aqua and Blue clickers).

Basically, it's one of the best gaming keyboards out there, especially if you need to rely on twitch reflex movements.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 mechanical gaming keyboard + Dying Light: Platinum Edition | $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is back down to the lowest price we've seen at Amazon today, and not only is it $20 off, but you're also getting a free copy of Dying Light: Platinum Edition (worth $49.99) to boot. That means you're essentially paying just $30 for this excellent TKL keyboard, and there's no arguing with that.



