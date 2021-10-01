This Halo Infinite repulsor trick shot is absolutely wild

A new Halo Infinite clip demonstrates a masterful repulsor trick shot that, while ultimately pretty unnecessary, is a highly entertaining way to down an enemy.

As flawlessly performed and shared by Fanbyte's Nicholas Grayson, the move involves finding a repulsor on the map, equipping the new Skewer gun, and firing off a spear into a gravity cannon. If you're positioned just right, the spear will come hurling back toward you, at which point you'll want to swiftly deflect it with your repulsor, ideally into an unsuspecting enemy. Again, there doesn't appear to be any practical advantage over simply firing the spear directly at your foe, but you'll undoubtedly earn points for the theatrics.

you: "why are you excited about halo infinite"me: "okay so you can shoot a big spear into a gravity cannon so it comes back towards you and then you can use an energy blast to redirect it into an enemy at a 90º angle" pic.twitter.com/JO4ltsFjJdSeptember 29, 2021 See more

Even though it's only been out for a couple of beta weekends, people are already finding creative ways to wrack up kills. As we mention in our Halo Infinite multiplayer preview, the Skewer gets the job done beautifully in one well-aimed shot, but the Grappleshot is another deadly new tool you'll want to master ASAP.

If you haven't had the chance to jump in just yet, you'll have another chance to play Halo Infinite starting this Friday, provided you have an Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S and an internet connection. As Xbox announced a few days ago, week 2 of the Halo Infinite multiplayer technical preview is opening up to all Xbox players, whether or not you previously signed up for testing.

