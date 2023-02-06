This fan-made Tears of the Kingdom Switch Lite OLED mock-up is truly a thing of beauty

A Zelda fan has created a stunning mock-up of a Switch Lite OLED themed around Breath of the Wild follow-up, Tears of the Kingdom.

User willierthanyou shared their impressive creation on the Nintendo Switch subreddit (opens in new tab), and if you're a fan of the iconic fantasy series, prepare to be dazzled by its beauty and then instantly disappointed that it's not actually real.

As you can see from the image below, the user's creation shows an OLED version of the Switch Lite coloured in the same green as the Tears of the Kingdom logo. On the back is the logo itself in white, and at its centre, a gold Triforce, which, like the device's shoulder buttons, is painted gold. As an extra tease, there's also an image of the upcoming game on the screen, making it look even more like the real deal.

Naturally, fans showed their appreciation for the design in the comments. One replied with, "Dude. This got me. I already have an OLED but would buy this for sure. Excellent job!" Another said, "I was looking for the Order button. I'm digging that shade of green."

Others wish that Nintendo would release a version of the Switch Lite with an OLED display so players of the handheld-only version can enjoy the brighter, more vibrant colour the improved screen offers. User clipboarder commented, "Seriously. I was making plans in my head for listing my current OLED Switch since I liked the Lite the best." In response, Icecream-is-too-cold wrote, "Same here! Bought the OLED, but went back to my Switch Lite because it feels so much better in my hands."

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023, and with less than 100 days to go, fan anticipation is at an all-time high.

If you're looking to pass the time until Tears of the Kingdom's launch, check out these games like Zelda.