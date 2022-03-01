This $300 discount on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 has just returned at Best Buy

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 has been the subject of frequent gaming laptop deals over the last few months, with the best of the bunch being a $300 discount on the RTX 3060 configuration at Best Buy. After being run off the shelves, last month, though, this discount on one of the best gaming laptops on the market has now returned.

That means you can pick up the fully stacked Ryzen 9 configuration (with a massive 1TB SSD no less) for just $1,249.99 (was $1,549.99) this week. That's a particularly stunning price considering we rarely see machines of this scale drop this low. Not only is there plenty of power under the hood, though, but the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 also boasts a slimline, portable 14-inch profile that makes it perfect for the portable player.

It took a little while for gaming laptop deals to catch onto the G14 - this was already a well-priced machine in its day, after all. However, now that new components are hitting the market and system refreshes are rolling onto the shelves we're seeing significant discounts hitting this hugely popular line more and more.

You'll find more information about this offer just below, but we're rounding up more of the latest cheap gaming laptop deals on some popular picks in the US and UK further down the page.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch gaming laptop | $1,549.99 $1,249.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - The Asus ROG Zephyrus is back down to $1,249.99 at Best Buy this week, marking a return to a particularly strong price that recently ran off the shelves. There's good reason for this offer's popularity - you're getting an RTX 3060 GPU, 1TB SSD, and a Ryzen 9 processor for a stunning rate here.



More of today's best gaming laptop deals

If the Asus model above doesn't quite fit your Steam library, you'll find plenty more gaming laptop deals on high-end models just below.

For more discounts, check out our guide to the world of RTX 3080 laptop deals, but if you're after something cheaper we're also rounding up the week's best RTX 3050 laptop deals, RTX 3060 laptop deals, and showing you how to save on RTX 3070 laptops as well.