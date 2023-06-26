This Diablo 4 cheat sheet makes the gear grind a lot easier

A Diablo 4 player has composed an item farming guide that seriously simplifies the item grind.

Better loot is the name of the game in Diablo 4, so knowing where and how to acquire better gear is paramount. One player has sought to help others on this goal, identifying which enemies drop what type of loot, and in which areas of the massive new game you can find them.

For example, if I'm a Rogue I can see that Feral's Den and Whispering Pines are great for getting my hands on a new Crossbow. Alternatively, I should grind out Cultist's Refuge repeatedly, or the Maulwood, if I'm after a new Dagger for my Rogue, because both Cultists and Bandits stand an increased chance of dropping the item type.

It's a brilliant little bit of chronicling from the Diablo 4 player. Commenters on Reddit are widely praising the post as genius, and many are thanking the player for cutting down their hours of grinding away for better gear.

There's a little bit of debate as to how accurate some of the player's other data is, for example where certain enemies supposedly have a "5x" chance of dropping a certain type of item. While this is in debate though, what isn't is where you can more broadly find the types of items in specific locations.

If you're trying to get better gear, especially towards the end of Diablo 4's main campaign to gear up for the postgame content, you'll want to use this chart to help. It's also worth remembering you can entirely skip Diablo 4's main campaign once you've beaten it with a single character, so don't waste your time grinding through the campaign again if you create a new character.

