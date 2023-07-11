This Crucial SSD was already excellent value - now it's 60% off for Prime Day

By Josh West
published

We already thought this was excellent value for money

Crucial P3 Plus review
(Image credit: Future / Aleksha McLoughlin)

If you're in the market for awesome Prime Day PC deals you should give this excellent Crucial P3 Plus SSD discount a look. The prices have been slashed on the 2TB and 4TB versions of this internal solid-state-drive for Prime Day over at Amazon, offering some fantastic discounts on a really solid offering from Crucial. That means you can now grab a 2TB stick for just $75.99 (was $189.99). That's a brand new record price by around $20 over previous offers, and a full $114.99 off overall. 

Oh, and don't forget the Crucial P3 Plus makes a compelling shout for being considered one of the best PS5 SSDs, so if you're trying to improve storage on your system without breaking the bank this is a pretty solid option. 

Crucial P3 Plus 2TB | $189.99

Crucial P3 Plus 2TB | $189.99 $75.99 at Amazon
Save $114.99 – Get 60% off the Crucial P3 Plus 2TB internal SSD. With its offering of up to 5000MB/s sequential reads and NMVe interface, this is a fantastic deal on a great all-rounder of a device. 

View Deal
Crucial P3 Plus 4TB | $224.9

Crucial P3 Plus 4TB | $224.99 $176.99 at Amazon
Save $48 – We reviewed the Crucial P3 Plus 4TB back in 2020 and found it to be a reliable all-rounder when it comes to NVMe SSDs. It was excellent value for money at the time, and this 20% Amazon Prime discount only makes it better.

View Deal

Why buy the Crucial P3 Plus

In the GamesRadar+ Crucial P3 Plus review, we praised it for being a "decent performing Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD which holds its own where it matters most." So while it isn't the most exciting storage drive out there, it does offer fantastic value for money and respectable performance – making it one of the best SSDs for gaming, especially if you're on a tight budget. Now, that's what we thought of the Crucial P3 Plus at full price, so you can imagine what we think now that 60% has been slashed off the price. 

