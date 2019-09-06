This colossal 8K TV costs more than the average US yearly wage... but don't worry, it's on sale!

Hey, you! Would you like to save $30,000 large on an 8K TV? Well, I've got good news; a 98" Samsung 8K Class Q900 QLED Smart TV is available for a mere two-thirds of its original price. I know, right? What a bargain. That's basically pocket change. Oh. Wait. My bad. It actually costs *checks notes* uh, $69,999.99. No, really. Sixty-nine thousand, nine-hundred-and-ninety-nine dollars. With ninety-nine cents on the side. Which is... a thing. And sure, it's probably the best gaming TV that has ever existed. But jeez. Imagine paying almost a cool hundred thousand, plonking it in the east wing sitting room of your stately mansion, and then thinking to yourself, "Damn, son. That's a big TV." This person will then presumably go monitor crime from their Batcave and brood on rooftops, because let's be honest - Bruce Wayne is the only person who could reasonably afford this (and he's not even real). But at least they're now fully ready for PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett, which are promising 8K outputs, even if that doesn't necessarily mean for gaming.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Jokes aside, the fact that this 8K TV is a 98" model is probably the thing that sets the price so high. After all, creating a panel so huge that can deliver such a high-definition image requires considerable power and tech. And the manufacturing run here is so limited, it's practically bespoke. You can actually buy 8K TVs for a little less than $70K right now, but they're still intimidatingly costly. Samsung's 65-inch Q900R is down to $3500 (you're also saving 30% here too), and that seems far more reasonable.

The fact that TVs like this are so hilariously out of most people's price range shows how far we are from truly affordable 8K in general. After all, we've only just started getting the best 4K TVs under $500. If you're unfamiliar with the idea, 8K is roughly 8,000 pixels wide instead of 4K's 4,000, meaning the resolution is significantly sharper. That means it's playing with an insane level of detail. And in five-ten years or so, it'll be essential (though admittedly not at 98", because you're not trying to make the screen visible to those staying at the International Space Station). At the moment, though? It simply isn't necessary. It's a fair way to future-proof yourself, yes, but there's almost nothing that utilises those hyper-advanced visuals as things stand.

If you, somehow, are wealthy enough to afford this TV... well, now does seem to be the time to strike, as that is a handsome saving.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.