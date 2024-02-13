This Attack on Titan-inspired Palworld city is one of the survival game's best and biggest builds yet, and took a staggering 2 weeks to make with no mods

Presumably not ready to leave Attack on Titan behind after its anime finale, one Palworld player has recreated the series' iconic central city on a massive scale, purportedly without the use of any mods to make things easier.

Reddit user Commercial_Neck8986 shared their finished city with the survival game's community a few days ago, following up on multiple previous posts chronicling the build's progress. Just two weeks ago, all they had was a proof-of-concept starter area for Paradis Island. That soon ballooned to an expansive town with elaborate neighborhoods, multiple layers of walls, and a multi-level castle.

It's fascinating to watch the in-progress videos back , like counting the rings on a tree. You can see how the land's been terraformed to suit Commercial_Neck's vision, which was, in a word, big. There's no telling how many individual buildings the finished city contains, how much stone went into them, or how many hours it took to construct it all.

Commercial_Neck said in their post that it "took me two weeks to finish" without using any mods, and I'm ready to believe them. I've also reached out to them hoping to talk through the design process for this enormous build, and will update this story if I hear any fun details.

The big challenge here is that, because this city far exceeds the size of a Palbox that lets you build from your inventory, Commercial_Neck would've had to transport a lot of building materials by hand, and stone is a notoriously heavy material in Palworld (and, I suppose, real life). One bit of good news is that you can now move just a little bit even while massively encumbered , but that's still a lot of stone.

"No mods, carried enough stone to not [go] overweight," Commercial_Neck explained in a Reddit reply. "Good thing trees are present everywhere so I just chop off some wood for the roofing."

"I made a storage near the Palbox and transport from point A to point B," they added. "A lot of return trips tbh."

What awaits you at the peak of Palcity? Deep in the halls of its crowning castle, past the vault and doors where impossible builds may happen, you'll find mankind's one true throne: a nice porcelain toilet, in this case from Palworld's unlockable bathroom cosmetic set. At least Commercial_Neck didn't have to go back to their normal base for potty breaks, I guess.