This Animal Crossing: New Horizons sumo ring is a brilliant fan-made addition

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has built a sumo wrestling ring on their island to battle with their friends.

Shared on the Animal Crossing subreddit , one player has constructed an elaborate sumo wrestling ring that is lined with pitfall seeds, just to add to the pressure of staying in the ring.

This player has utilized a tonne of the traditional Japanese-themed items in the game to make a convincing ‘dohyo’ and has even used custom designs to create authentic sumo wrestling attire, which as you’ve probably guessed, is just a loincloth. Not only this but the wrestling ring also has strategically placed cushions around it for others to watch the action up close.

The island’s owner can’t take all the credit though, as they explain in the comments of the Reddit post, they also got help from the official Japan Sumo Association who originally shared the idea for the in-game setup on their Twitter account . It doesn’t get much more official than that.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen players go above and beyond to create themed areas or sometimes completely base their island around a specific theme. We’ve previously also seen a player whose island was used to recreate the Animal Crossing movie , as well as another that was inspired by the work of horror manga artist Junji Ito , which had some pretty creepy optical illusions in it.

Feeling a little Animal Crossing: New Horizons fatigue? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. The good news, however, is that Nintendo has recently promised that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will get "more free content" later this year . What this actually means is still a mystery, however, there have been several rumors surrounding island expansions and classic Animal Crossing characters making a comeback .