This Acer Swift X is actually one of the best cheap gaming laptop deals we've seen all week

Amazon is currently selling the RTX 3050 Ti enabled Acer Swift X at its lowest ever price, but you'll have to move fast if you're interested in one of the best cheap gaming laptop deals around, as this offer is running for one day only. Right now you'll find the RTX 3050Ti rig available for $899.99 (was $1,070), a saving of $170.

That's a particularly impressive cheap gaming laptop deal considering this is the first time that the Acer Swift X has sold below the $1,000 mark, its previous lowest price while benefiting from 16GB RAM and the upgraded RTX 3050 Ti. There's plenty more power in here than we typically see of gaming laptops in this price range.

The Acer Swift X features the typical specs of some of the best gaming laptops, including an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U CPU. However the winner here is that suited-up RTX 3050 Ti under the hood, which will deliver 60 FPS (or higher) gameplay with ray-tracing enabled and benefit from Nvidia DLSS.

All of that is even more enticing when you factor in the current going rates for the other members of the RTX 30 series family, which have all been hard to find and very expensive when RTX 3070 stock and RTX 3080 stock is available - far and away above MSRP.

How good is the Acer Swift X as a cheap gaming laptop?

The Acer Swift X features an RTX 3050 Ti GPU, which runs Nvidia's DLSS (or Deep Learning Super Sampling) - an AI-powered upscaling technology that allows you to hit much higher frame rates in games than if you were natively running in that resolution. The benchmarks don't lie, the RTX 3050 Ti GPU may be entry-level performance-wise (and priced accordingly in most cases), but through DLSS, you see truly exceptional performance out of the mobile GPU in extremely demanding games that would otherwise struggle.

Take the graphically impressive Call of Duty: Warzone, for example. The RTX 3050 Ti holds up exceptionally well with RTX disabled and DLSS off, producing an average of 76 FPS. However, when utilizing DLSS and with RTX on, you'll get a medium of 90 FPS. It's a similar story with Outriders. You can expect around 60 FPS natively through the Acer Swift X, but turn RTX and DLSS Performance on and that number jumps up to around 78 FPS in the highest fidelity possible.

