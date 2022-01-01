These Samsung TV deals offer great prices and savings of up to $3,500 across 8K and 4K beasts

It's never too early in the year to look for Samsung TV deals, gaming TV deals, or PS5 TV deals, given the boost that an upgraded display can offer. And the best way to go for premium screens like those at the top end of Samsung's lines is to look to save big, and possibly future proof yourself up the wazoo too. That's where these Samsung TV deals come in.

Spanning both 8K and 4K behemoths, but also not ignoring those value 4K TVs that offer incredible punch for their price tags, these Samsung TV deals come directly from the manufacturer and can bag you handsome discounts on some cracking TVs.

We've rounded up some of the best below, and we do indeed start off with two Samsung 8K TV deals. Now, while the likes of 8K TVs and the prospect of them can still get laughed out of the room, the way prices are going, they are an increasingly realistic option for folks looking to upgrade with an eye on future-proofing. And this approach for striving for the best also goes for anyone hunting down the best TV for PS5 or Xbox Series X, or the best gaming TV in general.

In brief, the flagship 8K TV, the Samsung NeoQLED QN900A, has had its price obliterated and its 65-inch variant has a massive $1,700 off right now which means the TV can be yours for $3,299.99 (down from $5,000). And if that's a bit too much then you can drop down a small step in price (but barely any quality) to the QN800A which is now $2,699.99 - a saving of $800. Either of these will see you through until, well, goodness knows when.

In 4K land, the excellent QN90A has $200 off its 55-inch size right now and can be yours for $1,499.99. And if you're looking for something that won't break the bank but will get you supreme dollar-to-inch value, then the 55-inch is a great option at just $699.99 (down from $850).

Today's best Samsung TV deals

Samsung NeoQLED QN900A 8K TV | 65-inch | $5,000 Samsung NeoQLED QN900A 8K TV | 65-inch | $5,000 $3,299.99 at Samsung

Save $1,700 - This is a wild discount on Samsung's premiere 8K TV from 2021. If you want the latest and greatest with all the bells and whistles, for a super-low price, then this is the TV you've been looking for.



Samsung NeoQLED QN800A 8K TV | 65-inch | $3,500 Samsung NeoQLED QN800A 8K TV | 65-inch | $3,500 $2,699.99 at Samsung

Save $800 - One step down from the top-tier QN900A is the QN800A, and it's a beauty still. Perfect for those looking to future proof but whose budget can't quite stretch to the TV above, the QN800A (at $800 off) will have your back for a long while from now.



Samsung QN90A 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,800 Samsung QN90A 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,800 $1,499.99 at Samsung

Save $300 - If you're not looking to totally future-proof yourself, and would be 'content' with a top-end 4K TV then Samsung has you covered here too: the QN90A is an absolute beauty that can be yours for an enormous $900 less than normal right now.



Samsung QN85A 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,600 Samsung QN85A 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,600 $1,299.99 at Samsung

Save $300 - The QN85A is just a step below the flagship QN90A and offers exceptional bang for buck value. If you're looking to go premium with a Samsung TV deal this January and want to just shave some dollars off the price tags where possible, then choosing this model is a surefire way to do that and still maintain quality.

Samsung Q60A 4K TV (55-inch) | $850 Samsung Q60A 4K TV (55-inch) | $850 $699.99 at Samsung

Save $150 - This is the pick of the bunch away from the premium end of Samsung's spectrum. Offering just exceptional value for money, this 55-inch beauty is a great TV and will offer that superb Samsung image quality while not breaking the bank.



Samsung is known to make some of the best QLED TVs, and the opportunity to get some of the very best of those - the 8K models - for way less than their list price is a great opportunity.

More of today's best 4K TV deals

If you're looking at those more premium screens this winter, and want to broaden your options while also keeping your eye in for the going rates then check out the prices below which span a bunch more models of QLED and OLED televisions.

If you're looking to widen your search then check out the best 120Hz 4K TVs, and the best OLED TVs too.