These Razer laptop deals offer savings of up to $500 on quality RTX-powered machines

Razer laptop deals are always welcome no matter the cycle of hardware or time of year. And right now the hardware behemoth is offering savings of up to $500 on their 20-series powered range of Razer laptops. You'll get what you pay for with a Razer portable gaming machine, and that's one of the very best gaming laptops money can buy. You will not regret it.

While we'd all like to see rock-bottom prices on cheap Razer laptops, these offerings are very decent. Razer laptop deals will always bag you a quality machine, and the value lies in getting such a well put-together, sleek, and properly fierce device. They hold their value quite well at the best of times too, so savings such as these are worth taking advantage of.

There are half a dozen laptops on sale in total, but we've picked out three highlights which got our attention below. These are beasts and actually offer some great Razer bang-for-buck value. Savings range from the Base Blade 15 models where the value for money is strong - and features a 4K screen - right up to the Blade 17 Pro, the largest of the laptops that offers quality and size.

While some folks might complain that these aren't the laptops everybody really wants right now (e.g. an RTX 3080 laptop, RTX 3060 laptop, or an RTX 3070 laptop), the fact remains that the top-end 20-series are quality cards. What's more, and elsewhere on these laptops, the Intel 10th gen processors are quality CPUs, 16GB of RAM is good, and they all have SSDs. This all adds up to ensuring that these here laptops are indeed worthy of your money and will still produce the goods, at a more than respectable level (way more than respectable, to be honest).

It's also worth pointing out that these savings run up until June 26 this year, and you'll bag a FREE Hitman 3 Gaming Bundle with these models to get you playing one of 2021's best straight away on your new gaming machine. Nice.

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition | 15.6" 4K OLED | RTX 2070 GPU | i7-10750H CPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $2,300 $1,799.99 at Razer

This is a quality price for a quality laptop from Razer. The RTX 2070 card is an excellent one that'll provide superb graphics, while the 4K screen will project them with great beauty. A huge $500 off is not to be sniffed at.

Razer Blade 15 Advance Edition | 15.6" 1080p 300Hz | RTX 2080 Super GPU | i7-10875H CPU | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $3,000 $2,499.99 at Razer

This one packs a speedy punch and is brilliant for anyone looking to play the latest games at their fastest. That 300Hz 1080p panel will give you some smooth, silky gameplay, powered by that top-of-the-20-series-pile RTX 2080 card.

Razer Blade Pro 17 | 17.3" 1080p 300Hz | RTX 2080 Super GPU | i7-10875H CPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $3,200 $2,899.99 at Razer

If large screens are your thing on gaming laptops then this Blade Pro deal is a tempter. Yes, it's a large investment, but these are quality big boy gaming laptops: they retain that sleek, thin, and light design and the top-of-the-line 20-series card will look glorious pushing games out on the 1080p super-fast 300Hz screen.

