These Prime Day PS5 SSD deals are still available - and still at record prices

Even though it's coming to a close the Amazon Priem Day PS5 deals are still available and these PS5 SSD deals are brilliant offerings. If you need to swoop in late to get a great storage solution for your massive PS5 and PS4 game library then this is the time to strike.

There are a wealth of options out there though which is great for choice but maybe a little difficult to navigate - especially with both internal and external choices catered for. And that's where we come in as we've rounded up some top choices for both - and we're picking out some record low prices too.

Cutting to it we're seeing deals on some of the best PS5 SSDs and best PS5 external hard drives that are SSDs too. For example, the 2TB WD SN850 is down to a new lowest-ever price of $207.99 (was $399.99) (opens in new tab) and if you're after a top external unit then the Crucial X6 external SSD is down to just $115.89 (was $199.99) (opens in new tab).

The SN850 is the best PS5 SSD Western Digital has made yet, with Western Digital-appropriate quality and crazy fast speeds all accounted for. Importantly, you also benefit from this being the heatsink model. The Crucial X6 is another great option particularly if you're looking for portability without compromising on performance and speed.

If these PS5 SSD deals have caught your fancy, you can find them and a bunch of other last minute Amazon Prime Day PS5 SSD deals below for your perusal.

Amazon Prime Day PS5 SSD deals - internal SSDs

(opens in new tab) WD Black SN850 | 2TB | $299.99 $207.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $92 - Western Digital’s best PS5 SSD is currently 31% off, which, as far as we can tell, brings it to a record-low price. While the SN850 is among the best PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSDs, the cost is often the sticking point.



(opens in new tab) WD Black SN850X | 1TB | $179.99 $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - Don't fret, if you're after something slightly smaller in capacity to bring the price down then you can still get this: the brand-new SN850X SSD. With a 33% saving to be had, this one has also never been cheaper.



(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink | 2TB | $399.99 $209.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $190 - Jostling for position with the 2TB SN850 drive as the best value offering this Prime Day, the Samsung 980 Pro at this price is extremely aggressive. It also remains one of the top PS5 SSDs going, making this one a great option if you want something that has stood the test of time.



(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 Pro with Heatsink | 1TB | $229.99 $122.45 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $107.54 - But, again, if you're after only a single terabyte of extra storage, then Amazon has you covered with the smaller 980 PRO too. This is another record-low price and is dangerously close to the 1TB-for-$100 ratio.



(opens in new tab) Corsair MP600 Pro LPX | 1TB | $184.99 $124.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - Looking for something with heatsink that still hits performance on par with internal storage? With a 32% discount, you're getting the MP600 Pro LPX back at its lowest price yet - talk about putting the cor in Corsair.



(opens in new tab) Crucial P5 Plus | 2TB | $319.99 $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - This one doesn't come with heatsink so you'll need to add that yourself but you're still getting the best budget internal PS5 SSD at what looks to be its lowest price yet.



(opens in new tab) Seagate FireCuda 530 | 1TB | $139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

There's currently no 'proper' deal available on this one, but we'd be loathed not to include our favorite PS5 SSD overall. Not only are you getting a good heatsink model with even better speeds and Seagate pedigree, but the value is good enough as it is.



Amazon Prime Day PS5 SSD deals - external SSDs

(opens in new tab) Crucial X6 | 2TB | $199.99 $115.89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $84.10 - It appears that one of the most reasonably priced external PS5 SSDs has just hit a record-low price. With a discount of 42%, you’d struggle to find a better time to buy the Crucial X6 with 2TB of storage.



(opens in new tab) Samsung T7 Shield | $289.99 $170.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $119 - As Samsung T7 Shield moves toward hitting the record-low discounts we say in September, now is an ideal time to pick it up if you haven’t before, as it’s one of the best portable external SSDs around.



(opens in new tab) WD Black P40 | 1TB | $179.99 $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - This one currently comes with a 33% discount, taking the external SSD to a record-low price when purchased in its 1TB form. This carries on the brilliant work of the P50 - our top pick for PS5 external SSDs.



(opens in new tab) SanDisk Extreme Portable | 2TB | $509.99 $219.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $290 - We reckon this one, fittingly, holds the title of the best portable PS5 SSD, and, at close to 50%, now is a grand time to pick it up. If you're concerned about protection when you take your games, saves, and files on the move, then this will allay any fears.



