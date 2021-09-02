These oversized Pokemon bean bags are brilliantly ridiculous - and pricey

Snorlax and Ditto have been transformed into massive beanbags and we can't get over how comfy they look.

The pair both come in at a whopping four feet tall and 30 inches wide and are available through The Pokemon Centre official store. This bizarre but also extremely welcome Pokemon item was made in collaboration with bean bag company Yogibo Bags.

The giant plushies - that are big enough to use as a seat by the way - will put you back just over $200 in the US and just over $250 in Canada. Unfortunately, there are no clues yet as to whether trainers from other parts of the world will get the opportunity to grab one of these squishy guys soon.

If you’ve ever aspired to be as comfy as a snoozing Snorlax...your time has come. Get cozy with our @yogibobags collab, now available in the #PokemonCenter! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/sysjlNNO29🇨🇦 https://t.co/xiT4jDRJGx pic.twitter.com/NAKkgK0qyvSeptember 1, 2021 See more

This isn’t the first unexpected Pokemon collab we’ve seen either. Just last year glasses company JINS released a Pokemon collection that featured glasses based on the likes of Pikachu, Mew, Eevee, and Snorlax. Not only this but jewelry company U-Treasure also released a Psyduck collection which features three different gold necklaces modeled after the easily overwhelmed Pokemon.

In other Pokemon-related news, Nintendo recently hosted another Pokemon Presents showcase which had updates on the soon-to-be-released Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus - which are due to release in November 2021 and January 2021 respectively. The presentation also announced a mobile version of Pokemon Unite , the Pokemon-themed MOBA which is due later this month.

Will the experience of playing these new Pokemon games be enhanced on a Snorlax beanbag? Almost certainly, although we're happy to do the research if anyone wants to send us a Snorlax...