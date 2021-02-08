Psyduck joins other Pokemon as part of jewellery collection

Japanese jewellery retailer U-Treasure has released a limited edition Psyduck necklace as part of their Pokémon collection.



And yes, they do ship internationally.

The necklace is available in three types of gold including yellow, rose, and white, and each one comes with a Pokéball inspired clasp. This item is limited edition though so is only available from February 8 - March 9, 2021. It will also set you back a few thousand yen, with the cheapest one starting at ¥15,400 (around £160 / $146) and the most expensive one coming in at ¥110,000 (approx £760 / $1044)

Psyduck - or as he’s known in Japan ‘Koduck’ - joins the rest of the U-Treasure Pokémon collection which includes various rings, necklaces, earrings, and accessories themed on everyone’s favorite pocket monsters which range from Pikachu to Eevee, Snorlax, and so many others.

This isn’t the only video game collection that the retailer has done either, as they also have Kingdom Hearts and Kirby collections which even offer engagement rings.

Nintendo hasn’t shied away from letting other brands use Pokémon lately, as Japanese glasses company JINS has also recently borrowed Pikachu and co. as part of a Pokémon x glasses collaboration which featured themed glasses of Pikachu, Eevee, Mew, and Snorlax.

This collaboration alongside several others that have taken place recently, may have come about due to Pokémon's 25th anniversary which is officially marked as February 27, 2021. Pop star Katy Perry is even making the effort to celebrate this event by working with the Pokémon Company to release what many believe to be a themed song.