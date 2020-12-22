Pokemon-themed glasses are now a thing, and they’re not just in kids sizes

Japanese glasses company JINS has recently announced a Pokemon collaboration which features over 15 themed glasses and accessories. The collection is available from December 21 2020 and comes in both adult and kids sizes.

The glasses are available on the JINS website and are priced between $140 - $120 (£104 - £89) for adult sizes and $100 (£75) for kids. According to a tweet made by the glasses company, this stock is currently only available online, however will be making its way into JINS stores soon.

Available now! Wild Pokémon appeared at JINS! https://t.co/cwNQAvMnWt Pokémon, beloved by fans all over the world, will become the "JINS Pokémon Model" glasses that children and adults will want to wear, and will be on sale at JINS online store* from 12/21. *Stores coming soon pic.twitter.com/7YRtcC4COLDecember 21, 2020

The collection is made up of four models that contain nine different Pokemon to choose from. This includes:

The “Flagship Model'', which contains Pikachu, Eevee, Snorlax, and Mew themed specs

The “Kanto Region” model [COMING SOON], which is a little more subtle, only featuring the Flagship model Pokemon on the inside of the glasses arm

A “Johto Region” model, which features Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Lugia and Ho-Oh variations

The kids models, which are available in Pikachu, Eevee, and Mew styles and were mainly influenced by the Pokemon animated TV series.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company / JINS)

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company / JINS)

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company / JINS)

Each pair also comes with a Pokemon glasses case, collectable sticker, and cleaning cloth, all of which vary in design depending on which model you go for.

The glasses are all coloured in accordance to their Pokemon and feature the unique characteristics of each Pokemon in their design, as well as an etched silhouette on the glasses arm. This means that Pokémon like Pikachu, Eevee or Mew contain earpieces modelled after their tails and those like Snorlax who don’t have tails are modelled after their feet. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any cuter.

