These Nintendo Switch deals beat any we've seen all year

After some stock difficulties over the last year, we're seeing some excellent Nintendo Switch deals gracing the shelves in both the US and UK this week. From discounts on the new OLED model to some excellent value bundle deals coming in far cheaper than the cost of the console by itself, there's something for everyone up for grabs right now.

Nintendo Switch bundles in the US rarely drop below the $299 MSRP of the console, but you can pick up a standard edition device, 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online, and a carry case for just $295 at Walmart right now. That's a stunning offer, comparable to the rare Black Friday bundles that fly off the shelves in November. It's also worth noting if you're after the new version, however, that Amazon and Walmart also have Nintendo Switch OLED stock live for the standard $349.99.

Over in the UK, Nintendo Switch deals have shaved £5 off the price of the new OLED model (now down to £304.99 at Very). This discount has been around for a few weeks now, but with Amazon running out of stock we're not sure how long it will last.

The real winner, though, is this £319.99 Pokemon Legends: Arceus bundle at Currys. That's an incredible price (just £10 more than the console by itself) on an OLED console, the latest Pokemon release, and a 256GB memory card - the best Nintendo Switch bundle we've seen in the UK so far.

Nintendo Switch deals in the US

Nintendo Switch OLED | $349.99 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch OLED is in stock right now at Amazon and Walmart, and this drop has held out for a few days now. We don't know how much longer those consoles will last as these restocks often come in waves, so we'd recommend heading over soon.



Nintendo Switch | 12 month Nintendo Switch Online | carrying case | $295 at Walmart

This is the best Nintendo Switch bundle we've seen all year - packing the console itself, 12 months of Nintendo Switch online and a carry case, all under the usual $299 MSRP. That's excellent value and certainly not an offer you want to miss.



Nintendo Switch deals in the UK

Nintendo Switch OLED | Pokemon Legends: Arceus | 256GB memory card | £319 at Currys

This is the best Nintendo Switch OLED bundle we've seen all year - you're picking up the newly released Pokemon Legends: Arceus and a 256GB memory card for just £10 more than the standard price of the console by itself. That's excellent value considering other bundles are currently sitting at around £349.



Nintendo Switch | 12 months Nintendo Switch Online | £246.62 at Amazon

This Nintendo Switch deal at Amazon offers up 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online (worth £17.99) with a console, all for £15 less than the price of the device by itself. That's a particularly rare offer, so we wouldn't wait for this one to leap off the shelves if you're not interested in an OLED display.



Nintendo Switch OLED | £309 £304.99 at Very

Save £5 - Amazon has run out of stock of the Nintendo Switch OLED at this reduced £304.99 price point, but Very is picking up the slack this week. We've seen this price hanging around over the last few weeks, but with Amazon's supplies running low it might not be available much longer.



More of today's best Nintendo Switch deals

You'll find plenty more Nintendo Switch deals up for grabs this week, with all the latest prices listed below. Or, for something a little cheaper, check out the latest Nintendo Switch Lite deals further down.

