These gnomes are the most perfect little oddballs ever added to Warhammer Blood Bowl

There was plenty of exciting news dropped as part of Warhammer World Anniversary, but by the far the most whimsical of these was the reveal of Glimdwarrow Groundhogs, a quirky little team of gnomes that are set to join Blood Bowl.

This is the first time in a long while we've seen gnome minis in any Warhammer game, leading many to believe they're an entirely new addition to the setting. Despite being majorly underrepresented among Games Workshop's miniature selection, Gnomes have an established history in Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay.



What's really caught players' eyes are the team's Beastmasters, gnomes who bring geese, badgers, and foxes to the pitch. These chaotic companions totally usurp Skaven as the fluffiest little guys in the game but also offer crucial mechanical support as thanks to them, Beastmasters start the game with Guard in their skill roster. Let's be real though; that's secondary in importance to how adorable they are.

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

Once we're done fawning over how stinking cute these miniatures are, it's worth talking about how the gnome team will function in game. Let's run through what we know so far. These short stacks are a Stunty team, meaning they're so small they can dodge tackles with greater dexterity. On the other hand though, their diminutive stature stunts their mobility and leads to them being more easily injured. Like halflings, their fellow Stunty players, gnomes have some ingenious ways to bypass these limitations: both with the help of their previously mentioned animal pals and with their "mastery of illusions."



What exactly these illusions entail is yet to be seen. However, we are set to learn more about the gnomes closer to their release. We don't have a release date just yet but if the timing of previous Blood Bowl reveals are anything to go off, this should be in the next month or two.

