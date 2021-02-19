Dell, Alienware, and Asus gaming laptop deals are up to $730 off right now

Dell and Best Buy have got some gaming laptop deals that'll make this weekend feel a bit more positive than it might otherwise do so.

With the new graphics card shortage almost resulting in an enormous shortage across the series, these gaming laptop deals offering 20- and 16-series graphical power are still very worthy of your attention. The headline act for us is a beast of an Alienware m15 R3 laptop with $730 off its price tag but there's a whole host of offerings right now in both Dell's gaming pc sale and Best Buy's current price cuts on laptops and other machines.

The gaming laptop premium might often be added to portable powerhouses, but some of these offerings go a long way to mitigating that with some terrific savings. As previously mentioned, the highlight in terms of sheer discount - and probably in terms of bang for buck value is the first of two m15 R3 deals. Boasting beastly specs and a thin design, it also provides a 300Hz HD display for superior frame rates and smoothed out gaming. And for $730 less than normal? Not bad at all for one of the best gaming laptops.

In terms of raw specs, this Alienware m15 R3 deal gets you a 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor, a rather lovely RTX 2070 Super graphics card that's a strong contender for best graphics card, a ridiculous 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD for faster loading. In addition, that 300Hz refresh rate will allow for unbelievably smooth visuals at a 1080p resolution. If you want a good gaming laptop for everything coming our way in 2021 and beyond, this Alienware m15 R3 is a good choice.

Beyond that, however, there are several other options we've picked out: another m13 laptop that's got more than $600 off; one of Dell's own G5 gaming models, that's a very good contender for the truest cheap gaming laptop deal of today; and two very reputable deals from well-know manufacturers in the form of an HP Omen with $250 off, and an ASUS ROG Zephyrus machine with $200 off, both at Best Buy.

Alienware m15 R3 | $2,430 $1,699.99 at Dell

This is a great offer on a very good laptop: the i7 processor is not the latest but it's still a great chip; the 2070 Super is still an exquisite graphics card; there's 32GB (!) of RAM, and a 300Hz display, and a 512GB SSD to boot. Great value with this discount.

Alienware m15 R3 | $1,950 $1,299.99 at Dell

If you can't quite stretch as far as the above deal, then this variant of the same Alienware beast is still good value and offers a whopping $650 off its price. The 2070 graphics card will still serve you incredibly well, alongside that i7-10750 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. All wrapped up in Alienware quality. Nice.

Dell G5 15 | $1,040 $899.99 at Dell

From Dell's own gaming range, this G5 is a terrific little gaming machine and at a great price. The 1660Ti card is still a good card, and the supporting cast of a 10th-gen i5 CPU, a 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM make this perfect for anyone looking for a home laptop that can comfortably do gaming too.

HP OMEN | $1,450 $1,199.99 at Dell

If you're looking for a competent, can-do-it-all gaming laptop from a reputable and rated manufacturer then you can't go too wrong with this HP Omen 15 model. The 2060 card is great for bang-to-buck value and performance and offers ray-tracing gaming, while the solid specs elsewhere ensure that this is a good deal for the price.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M15 | $1,300 $1,099.99 at Dell

And if you want to trim a bit more off the budget compared to the HP Omen, then this ASUS model is a winner, too. The core specs are the same, apart from the graphics card which dips below the ray-tracing-capable line; the ASUS Zephyrus offers a 1660Ti, which is still a card you can have great confidence in.

