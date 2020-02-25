These cheap Xbox One deals get you a HyperX gaming headset and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Want a cheap Xbox One deal? Want a cheap Xbox One deal with a dope headset? Yeah, we thought so. Walmart are currently offering a chunky bundle that gets you an Xbox One S with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, an excellent HyperX CloudX gaming headset, and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $249 . That saves you $27.99 overall, making this a perfect entry-level offer or the perfect choice for those wanting a second console.

Although Jedi: Fallen Order is a huge draw for this cheap Xbox One deal (we gave it four stars out of five in our review ), getting the HyperX CloudX thrown in tips it over the edge. Its cousin, the Cloud Alpha, features on our list of the best PC headsets for gaming , and the CloudX features the same comfort to go with excellent audio quality. It's also an officially licensed Xbox headset, so you can rest assured it's been built from the ground up for Microsoft's console.

If you'd prefer to ditch the discs, a similarly cheap Xbox One deal is available on the Xbox One S All-Digital - Walmart is bundling the disc-less console (including Sea of Thieves, Fortnite, and Minecraft) with that same HyperX CloudX headset and single-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for $199 instead of $225. This is a solid choice if you're just going to be using Game Pass, but otherwise, we'd recommend the standard S so you can keep your options open.

Want something with a little more kick? You can still get the powerful, 4K-ready Xbox One X for a lot less thanks to the reductions featured in our story on cheap PS4 deals and Xbox One X sales . For instance, the Gears 5 and Fallen Order bundles are $299 at Walmart. We've included these below.

