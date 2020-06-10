There is a whole stack of money to be saved in this cheap 4K TV sale

If you're thinking about upgrading your screen - or getting another one in the house - then this cheap 4K TV sale has arrived at just the right time. Amazon and Best Buy have kicked into gear with big savings on a variety of screens from Samsung, Toshiba, TCL, and more, so you're getting good value for money on some quality TVs that are currently available.

4K TV sale at Best Buy

Now that we're rapidly approaching July 4th, a cheap 4K TV sale like this will be popping up with increasing frequency. The best so far would have to be the 43-inch Toshiba Fire TV offer from Amazon. It's dropped $80 in price, bringing the overall cost down to $249.99. That's not bad for a set that offers all the streaming services and live TV you could want at the push of a button.

Similarly, this 50-inch Westinghouse 4K TV has tumbled to just $229.99 at Best Buy - a discount of $70 overall, and a ridiculous price for a 50-inch TV.

There are plenty more price cuts where that came from in this cheap 4K TV sale, and we've listed our favorites below. Move fast if you want to take advantage of them - there's no telling how long they'll last.

Regardless of the TV you choose (or don't choose, for that matter), 4K screens are a great way to make the most of Disney Plus bundles or a Disney Plus free trial. Want to binge the entire Star Wars saga for free on your new, shiny 4K TV? Or watch Artemis Fowl for free? The seven day trial period for Disney Plus is your chance.

Cheap 4K TV sale

50-inch Westinghouse 4K Smart TV | $300 $229.99 at Best Buy

Getting a 50-inch 4K TV for less than $300 is good going, but for just $230?! That's a steal. Sure, Westinghouse may not be at Samsung levels of quality, but it's still a very respectable price for such a massive TV that'll serve you well.View Deal

43-inch Toshiba 4K TV Fire Edition | $330 $249.99 on Amazon

This Amazon deal on the 43-inch Toshiba Fire Edition TV is excellent value, particularly if you're on a budget: you're getting a screen from a well-respected manufacturer for much less than normal. What's more, you get plenty of extra functionality via voice control.View Deal

43-inch TCL 4K Smart TV | $330 $229.99 on Amazon

At a sub-$300 price tag, getting a 43-inch TCL Smart TV is very tempting indeed - especially because this one's got Roku TV. For a solid $100 less than normal, that's not bad value at all.View Deal

43-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV | $300 $269.99 at Best Buy

Samsung is arguably the best in the business when it comes to awesome TVs, so being able to get a decently-sized screen at such a low price is a steal. It may not be as high-quality as Samsung's QLED range, but this one is still very respectable.View Deal

49-inch Sony 4K Smart TV | $750 $649.99 at Best Buy

Sony is a very trustworthy, well-respected premium brand when it comes to TVs, so getting a 49-inch 4K HDR model for a whopping $100 less is an absolute steal. It's a good way to future-proof yourself as more things go 4K.View Deal

65-inch LG Nano 9 Series 4K Smart TV | $1,200 $1099.99 at Best Buy

This is one of LG's premium LED 4K TVs, so getting it for a solid $100 less than normal is a bargain. Thin, streamlined, and filled with smart tech like voice control, the Nano 9 Series also impresses with its wide array of vibrant colors. Well worth considering.View Deal

