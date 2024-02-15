The Xbox Showcase will return in June, presumably over E3's dead body

Today's highly anticipated Xbox Podcast brought plenty of news when it comes to Microsoft's plans for hardware and multiplatform game releases, and it also brought confirmation that we're still getting an Xbox Showcase in June even after the death of E3.

Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty closed the podcast by saying that "this 2024, the year coming up, we've got more than 10 major releases coming up. Great stuff. Hellblade 2, they've got the Diablo expansion, they've got Avowed, Ara, the Indiana Jones game, and there's more in development, which I think we're going to be able to share more about at our June showcase coming up pretty soon."

Over on Twitter, the Xbox account made it a bit more official: "With an incredible year of major releases like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Avowed, Ara: History Untold, Towerborne and more - 2024 is going to be great for Xbox players around the world and we can’t wait to see you in June for the Xbox Showcase!"

The June Xbox Showcase, of course, has historically served as the unofficial kickoff for E3 - but now E3 is officially, permanently dead. It seems that the tradition of summer game announcements is too great to break away from. Geoff Keighley previously announced that Summer Game Fest would be back in June, so that's at least two major showcases to look forward to.

Of course, the bigger items from today's event were that 4 Xbox games not called Starfield or Indiana Jones are going multiplatform, and that Xbox still believes "hardware is a critical component" of its business.