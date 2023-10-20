"The worst glitch in FIFA ever" allows EA Sports FC players to stick the ball to their legs and simply run into the goal

By Iain Harris
published

A ludicrous display

FC 24
(Image credit: EA)

EA Sports FC 24 – the artist formerly known as FIFA – is currently being rocked by a bug that sees players forgo the beautiful game’s rules to score easy goals. 

As the tweet below shows, players can use several skill moves in quick succession alongside a cancel that ends in the ball being stuck to a footballer’s calf. That’s not quite how that’s supposed to work, as you can see through the player jogging into the other team’s net to score. 

See more

While the bug is amusing, it doesn't look long for this world. EA has taken to Twitter to let everyone know it's on the case and that a fix is on the way. 

"We've added a new issue to the EASFC Tracker that we're investigating," the developer says. "The ball can incorrectly stick to a dribbler's leg as they run in some situations."

You've still got time to use the trick against your mates if you're keen to draw ire, though you might want to stay away from higher-stakes matches like those found in Ultimate Team. People pay good money to pack some of the best players so you may not want to hinder your progress through the mode until the glitch is stamped out.

Glitches aside, we've dug what we've seen of the game so far. In our EA Sports FC 24 review, we gave it a near-perfect score, noting that it "kicks off the post-FIFA era with precision, power, and panache."

"The most playable FIFA – oops! – in years," we say. "This is an encouraging new start for the EA Sports FC franchise, with Ultimate Team innovations truly standing out, and PlayStyles adding a smart new wrinkle to the on-turf action."

EA Sports FC 24 is out now.

FC 24 ratings list sees Kylian Mbappe take the top spot, though he likely remains defenseless against the aforementioned glitch.

Iain Harris
Deputy News Editor

Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.