Viola Davis and John Boyega go to war in first trailer for The Woman King

The first trailer for The Woman King is here – and it's epic.

Based on a true story, Viola Davis stars as General Nansica, leader of the Dahomey Amazons, who were an all-female military regiment in the West African Kingdom of Dahomey from the early 1700s to 1904. John Boyega plays King Ghezo, ruler of Dahomey, with Thuso Mbedu (The Underground Railroad) playing Nawi, the youngest and newest recruit for the Amazons.

According to Deadline, the film depicts how the Dahomey Amazons "fought enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they have lived for." In the brief trailer, which can be viewed above, Nanisca prepares to lead the Amazons into war all while training Nawi, who, while ambitious, seems like she might be a little in over her head. "To be a warrior," Nanisca tells a crying Nawi, "You must kill your tears."

The historical drama is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love and Basketball, The Secret Life of Bees) from both a screenplay she crafted with Dana Stevens (Fatherhood, The Nightingale) and a story by actress Maria Bello (ER, NCIS). Terrence Blanchard, who received an Oscar nom for Best Original Score for both BlacKkKlansman and Da 5 Bloods, will compose the score. Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Adrienne Warren, Jayme Lawson, Masali Baduza, Angelique Kidjo, Zozibini Tunzi, and Makgotso M also star.

The Woman King will hit theaters in the United States on September 16, 2022, and October 4 in the United Kingdom. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond.