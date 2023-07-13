Geralt faces his toughest fight yet in epic The Witcher season 3 volume 2 trailer

Netflix has released a new, epic look at The Witcher season 3 volume 2. The upcoming final three episodes will tie up the drama that began in the first half after Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Jaskier (Joey Batey) did everything they could to keep Ciri (Freya Allan) safe.

The new trailer is not messing around either, opening on a shot of a character covered in blood, before cutting to what we assume is the aftermath of the Thanedd Ball that ended volume one. "I’ve searched so long," Yen then begins to say to Ciri in what seems like (another) goodbye, "But it was all worth it, no matter where you go, we will never be apart."

The short clip also gives us more shots of the epic fights to expect in the remainder of season 3, including one that Geralt seems to end up on the wrong side of. It seems like a lot of volume 2 will focus on Ciri as well as we get another very intriguing look at her seemingly alone in the desert with a unicorn. Can't wait to see what that's all about...

The fiery trailer is probably the last look we’ll get at the final episodes before they launch on Netflix on July 27. Not only will volume 2 bring the latest season to a close, but it also marks the final appearance of Cavill as Geralt of Rivia as he hangs up his sword as the monster hunter.

In his place in season 4, The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth takes over. We’ve not seen him in action yet, but his new co-stars told GamesRadar+ that he’s "throwing himself" into training for the part.

