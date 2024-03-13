The Witcher recruits director of one of Apple's best shows for season 4

The Witcher season 4 has recruited a veteran director with a pretty impressive resume.

According to Witcher fan site Redanian Intelligence, Sergio Mimica-Gezzan has signed on to direct four episodes of The Witcher season 4 (though Rednanian Intelligence theorizes that these four episodes could be split across season 4 and season 5).

Mimica-Gezzan most recently directed six episodes of the Apple TV Plus series For All Mankind, which has a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes for its second and fourth seasons. His directing credits also include Raised by Wolves, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, The Terror, Medici, Designated Survivor, Under the Dome, Falling Skies, and Falling Skies. Even more impressively, his assistant director credits include Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan.

The new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri as they find themselves faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons. Season 4 also marks the first for Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia following Henry Cavill's season 3 exit.

Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey are all confirmed to reprise their roles as Yennefer, Ciri, and Jaskier respectively. The Witcher became one of the many shows whose production was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, so fans can (hopefully) expect an early 2025 release date.

The Witcher season 4 does not yet have a release date, but we'll be waiting with bated breath. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024, or, check out our list of the best Netflix TV shows to add to your streaming queue right now.