The Witcher season 4 is already being "mapped out"

Even though The Witcher season 3 has only just begun filming, a key director on the hit Netflix series has revealed that a future season has already been mapped out.

Speaking to Brigade Radio (H/T ComicBook.com), Stephen Surjik – who can also count Game of Thrones and The Umbrella Academy on his list of directing credits – revealed a little about how the creative process is going for The Witcher season 4.

"The writers and producers mapped out Season 4. Oh yeah. I don't know if I'm part of that mapping program, but at least they told me that they're mapping it out," Surjik said.

There’s a reason why this is one of the first times you’re hearing anything about a fourth season – it hasn’t been officially greenlit yet by Netflix. The Witcher, though, is one of the streamer’s jewels in the crown, and mapping out where each character heads next certainly makes sense from a creative point-of-view.

But it’s a long time until we reach that point. Production is under way on The Witcher season 3 and several new actors have joined the cast – including a Marvel alumni. Shang-Chi’s Meng’er Zhang will play Milva, a "fierce and talented huntress" who was adopted by the dryads of Broklion Forest.

On top of that, a new spin-off prequel series – Blood Origin, set 1,000 years before Geralt’s time – is set for release later this year. The first trailer was revealed as part of The Witcher season 2 post-credits scene.

