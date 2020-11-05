The Witcher season 2 set report confirms several returning characters

The Witcher season 2 is filling up The Continent like never before. Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju will play newcomer Nivellen in the Netflix series and now there’s sightings of several characters from the first season, confirming they're also showing up next year.

As per Redanian Intelligence, Stregobor actor Lars Mikkelsen, MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), and Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) have been spotted on-location alongside Yennefer actor Anya Chalotra. Curiously, another unnamed actor is also there – perhaps hinting at a new character waiting to be introduced.

What it teases, though, could be pretty big. Mostly, the fate of the mages of the Battle of Sodden Hill. The majority of the big names are still standing, with Vilgefortz also seemingly being reunited with the group after brutally bumping off a mage during The Witcher season 1 ending. Stregobor’s presence is also intriguing, given that he wasn’t at the battle involving Nilfgaard and the North. Could he be mounting a rescue attempt for Yennefer? Or is he once again trying to preach caution in the shadows?

The Witcher season 2 cast and crew are being understandably cautious when it comes to filming. Henry Cavill recently posted an update saying that he will be shifting from scenes in Yorkshire to a more controlled studio environment for the time being.

The Witcher season 2 is still tentatively pencilled in for 2021. Before then, we should be getting a Vesemir-centric animated film, Nightmare of the White Wolf, and a prequel series has also been announced. While we wait, check out the best Netflix shows.