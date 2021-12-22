The Witcher season 2 debuts to massive streaming numbers on Netflix

The Witcher season 2 arrived on Netflix on December 17, and the streamer has confirmed the show's huge viewing numbers for its first weekend on the platform.

Netflix users watched 142.4 million hours of The Witcher season 2 in its first three days, meaning the show hit the streamer's number one spot for last week. Season 1 of the series came in at second place with 49.2 million hours watched – presumably as people caught up or refreshed their memories in time for season 2.

To compare to other recent releases, the streamer's live-action remake of Cowboy Bebop was watched for 21.6 million hours in its first three days, while League of Legends series Arcane was streamed for 34.1 million hours and Korean hit Squid Game for 63.1 million. The Witcher, then, is miles ahead.

There's more Witcher on the way, too – the prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, which is set 1,200 years before the events of the original series is due to debut on Netflix in 2022. The series stars Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, and Laurence O’Fuarain, and the first trailer has now been released . Plus, The Witcher season 3 has been confirmed, so Henry Cavill's Geralt is returning to our screens sometime soon as well.