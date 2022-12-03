The Witcher is paying a visit to Lost Ark next month

Geralt and co are on their way to Lost Ark.

The Lost Ark x The Witcher event arrived in the Korean version of Lost Ark last week, and now players in the West will also get to experience the "unique collaboration" between Lost Ark and CD Projekt Red's The Witcher next month.

The crossover includes new character customization scars, cards, stronghold structures, and emojis, as well as a chance to "encounter the iconic characters from The Witcher" with some new event quests.

"While we know players are still experiencing the many changes found in the November Feast With Friends Update, we wanted to announce that adventurers in the Western version of Lost Ark will be able to experience the unique collaboration in January, 2023!" the developer announced on the official website.

"A beautiful island’s festivities have been interrupted by a mystifying vortex. Uncovering the mysteries will lead to encounters with iconic characters from The Witcher on an all-new island and in new event quests! New Witcher-themed cosmetics will be available in the store, and new character customization scars, Cards, Stronghold structures, Emojis (and more) await adventurers who participate in the event."

Did you catch the news that Amazon Game Studios landed itself in hot water recently after Lost Ark reclaimed rewards is mistakenly issued to players (opens in new tab)?

Ahead of a big update that overhauls the game’s Tripod system, devs sent out an in-game reminder telling players to store skill tree effects in a special inventory to avoid losing them. The reminder also included 10 pheons, an in-game currency.

While the message didn’t offer a lot of currency, players took it as a gesture of goodwill and spent them. However, Amazon Game Studios later revealed that the Pheons were issued in error and would be taken back during emergency maintenance due to an exploit that involved players deleting and recreating characters to claim more than initially handed out. The revelation and ensuing confusion annoyed (opens in new tab) fans (opens in new tab) enough (opens in new tab), and the maintenance downtime running over by several hours certainly didn’t (opens in new tab) help (opens in new tab) either.

Amazon Game Studios has since confirmed it would let players who spent the currency keep it while taking it back off people who haven’t spent it...

Smilegate has "been hard at work on crafting effective tools and methods to identify and remove bots from the game", banning over a million "bot" accounts from its servers (opens in new tab) in March and many more since, too.

