The Witcher 4 narrative lead reveals where he wants the new saga to be set

The Witcher 4 narrative lead has revealed where he wants the new saga to be set.

Back in March, CD Projekt Red delighted fans with news that The Witcher 4 will be "kicking off a new saga for the franchise." Many months later, much about the next game remains a mystery, including its setting.

In a recent interview, GamesRadar+ asked acting narrative lead Philipp Weber about where he'd like the next installment in the hugely popular RPG series to take place. As you might expect, Weber was keen not to give anything away, "I'm actually working on the new Witcher Saga, so whatever I would tell you now would be very leading."

Instead, he replied with what he describes as "a very diplomatic answer", saying that he would like to return to the northern kingdom of Temeria and its capital Vizima. "I would always like to return to Temeria and Vizima, and see how it looks like right now," Weber explained. "So that's why I'm very happy that we're doing the Witcher one remake."

Vizima, a walled city on the shores of a lake, serves as the primary setting of the first Witcher game, with Geralt travelling there in pursuit of a shady faction who've stolen precious Witcher mutagens. The city will likely end up being a lot bigger than fans of the original remember as CDPR has revealed the upcoming remake will replace the 2007 title's hub-area-like approach with an open-world setting. But with Weber keeping tight-lipped on sequel details, it seems we'll have to wait and see whether we'll be whisked off to Vizima or another part of Temeria in The Witcher 4.

The fourth installment will be the "first game" of a multi-game saga and will likely feature the School of the Lynx, a Witcher faction that's largely only been seen in fan fiction. It's likely to be several years before the game is released, and the launch of The Wither Remake, developed in partnership with CDPR and Fool's Theory, is even further away. In a recent financial call, CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński revealed the remake "will come after Polaris" [the codename for The Witcher 4] and use the same "base technologies".

