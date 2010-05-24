The Week In Sci-Fi

Your week of science fiction and fantasy, including Sky1's latest Terry Pratchett adaptation, Going Postal

MONDAY 24 MAY

Today’s Blu-ray offerings are City Of The Living Dead and the still-in-cinemas Heartless (also out on DVD).

on Five at 9pm. Toby Hadoke brings his fantastic Moths Ate My Doctor Who Scarf to Pitlochry.

TUESDAY 25 MAY

Loads of SF TV tonight, with Stargate Universe on Sky 1 at 8pm, The Vampire Diaries on ITV2 at 9pm and V on Syfy at 10pm. Fringe takes a week off to make way for a repeat of the Lost finale on Sky1 at 9pm (which aired in the early hours of Monday morning).

WEDNESDAY 26 MAY

The Winchester lads are back slaying demons in Supernatural on Living at 9pm.

THURSDAY 27 MAY

Today’s book offerings are Charlaine “ True Blood ” Harris’s Dead In The Family , Carlos Ruiz Zafón’s Spanish kids’ bestseller The Prince Of Mist (see our interview in the current SFX ) and The TARDIS Handbook .

on Syfy at 8pm, or avoid on Syfy at 10pm. Top comics artist David Lafuente signs at London's Forbidden Planet .

FRIDAY 28 MAY

Sink your teeth into the brand new SFX vampire special . It's out today.

, and face off for your hard-earned at the box office. Collectormania kicks off in Milton Keynes.

kicks off in Milton Keynes. No More Heroes 2 is out for the Wii.

SATURDAY 29 MAY

For the first time in ages, the Eurovision Song Contest doesn't disrupt the Time Lord. The Silurian Doctor Who two-parter concludes at 7pm (at last, it's back at a proper time!) with "Cold Blood" on BBC One. Confidential follows on BBC Three.

two-parter concludes at 7pm (at last, it's back at a proper time!) with "Cold Blood" on BBC One. follows on BBC Three. Head to the ExCel Centre in London for two days of MCM Expo . SFX will be there, and Robert Rankin will be hosting our Blastermind quiz.

. SFX will be there, and Robert Rankin will be hosting our Blastermind quiz. There's a retro-gaming exhibition at the National Space Centre in Leicester.

SUNDAY 30 MAY

Sky1’s big budget adaptation of Going Postal gets under way at 6pm. Watch it, or our guest editor will be cross.

Got an event you’d like to see in SFX’s listings? Drop us a line at sfxevents@futurenet.co.uk .