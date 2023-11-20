Andrew Lincoln is promising answers as The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live new teaser and release date is revealed

A brand new teaser for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live has dropped, and it looks like this spin-off may hold the key to some of our unanswered questions from the original show’s last few seasons. The teaser also reveals that the show will officially premiere on AMC on February 25, 2024.

"Our ambition is to have some answers," says Andrew Lincoln in the teaser for AMC’s upcoming TWD spin-off, which welcomes him back as our beloved officer-friendly, Rick Grimes, alongside his wife and partner in crime Michonne, played by Danai Gurira.

Lincoln goes on to add: "People are going, 'Where have you gone?'", addressing his character Rick’s quick departure in season 9 of the show. Lincoln exited the series in 2018 after almost a decade of starring as Rick, due to his filming schedule making it difficult for him to spend time with his family back in England. At first, TWD fans presumed the former cop was dead, but Rick, alongside Gurira’s character who left the show during season 10, both made a surprise appearance in the 2022 season finale, hinting at their upcoming spin-off.

From what has been revealed about the show so far, including the first teaser, we can see that the spin-off follows our favorite loved-up pair as they continue to maneuver through a relentless post-apocalyptic world, whilst being separated by distance. However, fans are hoping that the spin-off will touch on Rick’s whereabouts between seasons 9 and 11 of the original show.

Whatever answers the spin-off may hold, we are certain that with the return of two of the most iconic Walking Dead characters, we are in for a wild adventure. Gurira solidifies, "It’s a really exciting story to tell. These two people are so powerful and together it’s insane. This is some crazy love."

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will premiere on AMC on February 25, 2024.