Rick and Michonne spin-off The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live confirms February 2024 release with bloody, brooding teaser

AMC has confirmed The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will premiere in February 2024. The network unveiled the news in a new bloody, brooding teaser for the Rick and Michonne spin-off, which crams a lot into its 36 seconds – from love declarations to zombie decapitations.

"I tried to get away, please know I tried. I tried, but I failed," Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes says via a voiceover in the promo, as a montage shows him dispatching walkers – one with an axe, no less – and looking all angsty. "Just know, I love you."

It's at this point that the clip switches to footage of Danai Gurira's Michonne Hawthorne, as she dons an old-school baseball helmet and takes down one of the infected with her katana. The apocalypse's most badass couple is back... even if they've not yet reunited.

During the event, the network also announced some new cast members: Pollyanna McIntosh, who'll be back as Anne/Jadis, Matt Jeffries, and Lost's Terry O'Quinn.

The Walking Dead's chief content officer Scott Gimple will act as showrunner for The Ones Who Live, which will consist of six episodes much like The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. "This series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world," reads the synopsis.

"Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead … And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before?"

Catch up with the zombie franchise, before The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live airs, with our handy guide on how to watch The Walking Dead franchise in order. Or, if horror's not your thing, have a look at our list of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way.