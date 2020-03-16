The Walking Dead’s latest victim reveals when they found out about their shock season 10 death

This week’s Walking Dead season 10 episode was a bloodbath, with three characters all meeting grisly ends. Among the casualties was a major player in the Whisperer War – who has revealed in a recent interview the surprisingly early timeframe for being told about their character’s death, as well as their favourite scene from AMC’s zombie hit.

“I knew when I got the part,” actor Samantha Morton told EW after being asked about when she first found out about Alpha’s demise in The Walking Dead season 10, episode 12 at the hands (and knife) of Negan. “The show is bigger than any one individual, it is all about The Walking Dead, so to play a villain such as Alpha, you know that something's got to give. So, I always knew.”

In a climate filled with spoilers, how to stop spoilers leaking out, and general hush-hush talk around any major movie or TV show, it’s oddly refreshing to hear an actor keep schtum from, well, alpha to omega.

But Morton’s exit – which mirrored Rick’s own slashing of Negan in the season 8 finale, as the former leader of the Saviors shows no such mercy here – isn’t her favourite scene. For that, she points towards Alpha’s dramatic introduction at the gates of Hilltop.

Morton called the ‘I am Alpha’ scene a “great day” while also namechecking the second episode of The Walking Dead season 10 as another standout “because it was a lot of Alpha stuff.”

Whisper it quietly, but even though Alpha didn’t go out kicking and screaming – her presence on the show will be missed, not least because she knew when to hold her tongue.

