Jeffrey Dean Morgan marks his last day of filming The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has marked his last day of filming on the long-running horror drama with a heartfelt post on social media.

Following the series wrap on March 30, the Negan actor took to Instagram to send "huge love" to the cast and crew, and share a black and white photo of himself preparing for a scene on set.

"My last day. Thanks to everyone. No words beyond that… It's just going to take a bit to process it all," Morgan wrote as the caption. "What a ride it's been. Huge love to cast and crew… and as far as all you that watch [The Walking Dead]? Thank you probably doesn't cover it, but it's all I got. Xxxjd&negan."

In the snap, which he credited to Duane Charles Manwiller, Morgan can be seen holding a zombie mask, which suggests it was taken while they were shooting season 10. In that chapter, Negan infiltrated the Whisperers, a ruthless gang, led by Samantha Morton's Alpha, who wore walker faces so that they could blend in with the undead.

Morgan isn't the only one who has commemorated their time on the show in recent days. His longtime co-stars Norman Reedus, Christian Serratos, Pollyanna McIntosh, Khary Payton, Ross Marquand, Seth Gilliam, Eleanor Matsuura, and Lauren Cohan have all shared their own farewells online, as season 11 continues to roll out its second batch of episodes.

The third and final batch will air on AMC in the US and Disney Plus (via Star) in the UK later this year, concluding the main show after 12 years.

Beyond that, Morgan and Cohan are set to appear in Manhattan-based spin-off Isle of the Dead, while Reedus will reunite with Melissa McBride for a series centered on Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier. In the meantime, why not take a trip down memory lane with our look back at the best Walking Dead episodes.