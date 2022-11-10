The Walking Dead’s final episode will be one of its longest ever

The Walking Dead’s final episode is all set to be one of its longest ever.

On November 20, the 24th (and final) episode of The Walking Dead season 11 brings the long-running AMC series to a close after 11 years on the air. We now know (H/T ComicBook.com (opens in new tab)) that the series finale will be shown in a 90-minute slot. Though the exact runtime is currently up in the air, we can expect it to be well over an hour long. Previously, The Walking Dead season 9 premiere was one of only a few episodes to be given an extended slot – and clocked in at 59 minutes.

To mark the occasion, AMC will air a red carpet live pre-show at 8:30 PM Eastern on AMC. A ‘Making Of’ documentary of the final season will air prior to this Sunday’s episode. It’s worth noting, however, that AMC Plus subscribers won’t be getting the final episode a week early as has been the case with previous episodes.

Despite The Walking Dead’s farewell, the series itself has plenty of life left in it. A limited series featuring Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira’s Michonne will air in 2023. A Negan and Maggie spin-off, titled City of the Dead, is also in the works, while a Norman Reedus-led series is currently filming in France. Andrew Lincoln even sent the rumor mill into overdrive after being spotted in Paris. Could a Daryl and Rick reunion be on the cards?

