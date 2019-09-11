The Walking Dead showrunner teases season 10 plans for Carol and Daryl, including a big revenge plot

Heading into The Walking Dead season 10, Carol and Daryl are the only two remaining survivors from the show’s pilot. As such, fans are instantly drawn to them, even without the lingering prospect of the two becoming an item, something that has been teased on and off for years now. For those ‘Caryl’ stans and shippers, The Walking Dead showrunner, Angela Kang, has offered a glimpse of what we can expect from the pair this season.

“Carol will be surprisingly not exactly in the same place she was emotionally when we ended last season,” Kang told EW, referring to Carol’s grief-stricken reaction to her adoptive son Henry’s death at the hands (and pikes) of Alpha and the Whisperers.

Instead of moping, Carol will instead be taking the fight to the masked group. Kang hinted that “we’ll see what that does to her over the course of the season as she’s pursuing revenge against [Alpha].”

Daryl, though, will remain firmly by Carol’s side as “they have this special bond,” though Kang revealed that it’s not all going to all go plan for the duo during the course of The Walking Dead season 10: “There’s some really deep stuff between them. There’s funny stuff and then there’s stuff that gets pretty hairy. They’re just kind of on this adventure together.”

So, will they eventually become a couple? Don’t be so sure. Despite Carol’s ex Ezekiel starting up a relationship with Michonne in the upcoming episodes, Kang admits “there’s a lot of fans that hope for something more” but they remain quote-unquote “best friends.”

Still, even if Carol and Daryl don’t get all kissy-kissy, we can but hope to see them get all killy-killy instead. The first on the list? Alpha.

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season on October 6 on AMC in the US and October 7 on FOX in the UK.

For more on The Walking Dead's future, here's everything we know about the upcoming Walking Dead movies.