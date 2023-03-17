The Uncanny Avengers return this summer to hunt down a murderous Captain Krakoa

Marvel has been teasing a new 'Uncanny' title to debut as part of the publisher's Free Comic Book Day releases this May, and it's now revealed what many readers have suspected for some time: there's a new iteration of the Uncanny Avengers on the way from writer Gerry Duggan and artist Javier Garrón.

First launched back in 2012 following the Avengers Vs. X-Men event story, the Uncanny Avengers are traditionally a so-called "Unity Squad" meant to foster peace and cooperation between mutantkind and the other heroes of the Marvel Universe.

Now, the title is coming back as part of 'Fall of X,' Marvel's next big, transformative X-Men story that promises to bring big, potentially dangerous changes to the mutant nation of Krakoa and the current mutant status quo, all spinning out of this year's big Hellfire Gala event.

But beyond just being a new Unity Squad, the new Uncanny Avengers will also focus on a refreshed mystery around the identity of a new, deadly Captain Krakoa, a superhero identity briefly used by Cyclops which incorporates Krakoan mutant technology. Whoever is now behind the mask, they're causing problems for both humans and mutants that the new Uncanny Avengers will have to address.

"The devastating events of the Hellfire Gala and the tragic circumstances of FALL OF X calls for the return of the Avengers' Unity Squad in a new run of UNCANNY AVENGERS," reads Marvel's official announcement of the new Uncanny Avengers.

"Innocent people and world leaders are dead after simultaneous attacks on the U.S. and Krakoan governments, and that means one thing: it's time for a new squad of Avengers," it continues. "False flag attacks meant to whip up anti-mutant hysteria are unfolding and hey, some of Steve Rogers' best friends are mutants.

The new team includes Captain America, Deadpool, Rogue, Quicksilver, Psylocke, and Penance, several of whom are veterans of the Unity Squad.

"Everything we've been working towards in our third act is coming to a head this summer," Duggan stated during Marvel's 60 Years of Uncanny X-Men remote panel where the title was first announced. "The Uncanny Avengers have existed to provide an example of unity between humanity and mutantdom, and they will need to work extra hard at that now as relationships and friendships have frayed in the events of FALL OF X."

Uncanny Avengers #1 goes on sale August 16.

