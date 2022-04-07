The Ultimatum branded Netflix’s "messiest creation yet" thanks to dating show’s twist

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is Netflix’s latest foray into reality television after its success with Love is Blind and Too Hot to Handle. Now viewers can't stop talking about the series that has everyone hooked to its "messiness".

The show follows six couples as they wonder whether they will commit to marriage or separate. This is where the twist comes into play: the couples must break up and everyone must pair up with a new partner from another couple.

Over three weeks, the couples live together to see whether life is better in a new relationship. After that, everyone must decide whether they want to get back with their original partner, stick with their new partner, or choose to be single.

According to Netflix viewers, it's a recipe for drama, with some commenting on how they're already addicted to the unusual premise. One posted on Twitter (opens in new tab): "The ultimatum is Netflix's messiest creation yet and I’m here for it."

A second wrote (opens in new tab): "The Ultimatum on Netflix is messy AF. I can’t stop watching. Not since love is blind have I been this into these types of shows. Who’s idea was this and when is the next season coming out?"

"The Ultimatum is easily the most unhinged show Netflix has ever made and I’m only on episode 2 lmao," another viewer added on Twitter (opens in new tab). While a fourth wondered (opens in new tab): "The ultimatum on Netflix is literally insane bc why would you bring someone with commitment issues to a place where they date other people."

Another Netflix viewer revealed (opens in new tab) they were loving the show, tweeting: "Netflix is SICK for making a show like The Ultimatum… and unfortunately I’ll be tuning in."

The first eight episodes of The Ultimatum are available to stream on Netflix now. New episodes are being released weekly on the platform. While you wait, why not check out our collection of the best Netflix shows to watch right now.