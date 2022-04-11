The Thrustmaster T248 has dropped to its lowest ever price - save 25% on the best PS5 steering wheel

When we first saw a deal on the Thrustmaster T248 back in February (and then March) we got really excited - it's a brand new PS5 racing wheel after all, really. However, now the price has dropped even further - and considerably so, with the excellent wheel crashing down to a record low rate and having $100 hacked off its price.

This particular PS5 deal is over at Amazon, where you can pick up Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel and pedal set for just $299.99 (was $399.99) (opens in new tab). This is an unbelievable, never-before-seen price on the T248 and is a deep cut of a quarter of the listing price. Given the recent release of Gran Turismo 7 for PS5 (yes, despite its troubles) this deal comes at a perfect time for those looking to upgrade their PS5's racing setup. The previous lowest price was $350 which was just a $50 discount; this one doubles that.

As we say, the T248 is one of the very best steering wheels for PS5 but it's also one of the top racing contenders for the best PC controller as well given the Thrustmaster T248's compatibility with PC, and both PS5 and PS4, too. The timing of this deal is perfect too, what with Gran Turismo 7 dominating the racing genre right now.

You can read up some more on the wheel in our full Thrustmaster T248 review, while there's a direct link to the deal below, and a round-up of other wheels and sets at the bottom of the page, for both US and UK readers.

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel + Gran Turismo 7 | PS5, PS4, PC | $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100/25% - We got excited when there was a $50 discount on this wheel back in February/March time - this takes the price cuts to a whole new level. A record low means that the brilliant racing wheel almost changes price categories completely. A bargain at this price if you've been eyeing up one of the best from one of the best.



