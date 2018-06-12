The studio behind Max Payne and Alan Wake's new game looks like Cabin in the Woods + psychic powers

Remedy, the studio that created Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Quantum Break, has revealed its next project: Control. It kind of looks like Quantum Break plus Cabin in the Woods: lots of rooms laid out MC Escher style, with ominous overtones, and a protagonist that's able to harness what looks to be some sort of telekinetic energy.

The game was announced as part of Sony's E3 2018 press conference, so it's safe to assume it'll be coming to PS4, though whether or not it'll also arrive on other platforms is unknown. It's also got the very vague release window of "2019," so what we're seeing now is surely just a glimpse of what's to come. Still, the action looks solid, and the horror / psychic twist makes it worth keeping an eye on.

**Update** Remedy and 505 Games have sent along a press release giving more details on the game's plot. It reads:

"After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, players will take on the role of Jesse Faden, the new Director struggling to regain Control. This sandbox-style, gameplay-driven experience built on the proprietary Northlight engine challenges players to master a combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable loadouts and reactive environments while fighting through the deep and mysterious worlds Remedy is known and loved for."

It has also been confirmed to be coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2019.

