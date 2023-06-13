The Starfield controller unlocks a new Xbox Series X dynamic background

The recently-revealed Starfield controller will unlock a new dynamic background for Xbox Series X , but it's not quite as good as the Diablo 4 one.

During the Starfield Direct over the past weekend, Bethesda finally (officially) unveiled the Starfield controller for Xbox Series X/S after it leaked a few weeks earlier. However, as several owners of this new gaming accessory are about to discover, the controller does more than just give you a means to play all your favorite games.

As pointed out by The Verge's Tom Warren on Twitter, once players connect the Starfield controller to their Xbox Series X/S, they'll unlock a new dynamic background for their console. The theme is aptly named 'Starfield' and is accessible through the Xbox's settings menu. If you were expecting the theme to be some kind of starry sky full of planets and spaceships, maybe lower your expectations.

the Xbox Starfield controller also unlocks a new Starfield Xbox Dynamic Background on Xbox Series S / X consoles https://t.co/0rlFulP3zq pic.twitter.com/0vKSiHNFS2June 13, 2023 See more

The Starfield dynamic background is nice, but fairly lowkey compared to some of the other ones we've seen lately. It's fairly abstract and just features a few light-colored swirls and what looks like it could be stars on a dark background that pulses quietly in the background. It's nice and subtle. However, as pointed out by another Twitter user replying to Warren's tweet, it's not quite as cool as the Diablo 4 background.

Earlier this month, around the time of Diablo 4's launch on June 6, Microsoft rolled out the Diablo 4 dynamic background which puts Lilith at the front and center of your Xbox Series console. This background is still subtle (as long as you can ignore Lilith's piercing gaze) and features a fun visual effect that makes it looks like ash is floating across your TV screen. It's not a competition, but if it was, I think Diablo 4 has won this one.