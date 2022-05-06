The Staircase release schedule: When is episode 4 on HBO Max and Sky Atlantic?

Colin Firth and Toni Collette lead the cast of HBO Max’s latest crime series The Staircase. The show, which is also airing on Sky Atlantic, is based on the 2004 true-crime docuseries of the same name.

This follows the real story of Michael Peterson (Firth), a crime novelist who finds himself accused of killing his wife Kathleen Peterson (Collette). However, he maintains it was an accident that left his wife dead at the bottom of the staircase. A court battle ensues when it seems like the injuries may not add up.

With stars like Dane DeHaan, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sophie Turner, and Juliette Binoche rounding out the supporting cast, the latest HBO show has gripped viewers with its twisting narrative so far. Three episodes have been released, setting up the story of Kathleen’s tragic death, as well as featuring some shocking twists.

But if you’re as desperate to know the truth of how this crime drama plays out as we are, you’ll be keen to know when new episodes are released. Check out our guide to this below, as well as how many episodes there are to enjoy in the mini-series.

The Staircase episode 4 will be available in the US on HBO Max. It will be released on May 12 on the streaming platform. HBO Max usually adds new content at 3am ET on the day of release, which is 2am Central and midnight Pacific.

UK viewers can also watch the episode on Sky Atlantic. It will air first on the channel at 9pm BST on May 12. It’s also available to stream at the same time on the platform NOW TV if you have access to the Sky Entertainment bundle.

How many episodes of The Staircase are there?

(Image credit: Sky/HBO)

In total, there are eight episodes to stream of The Staircase. The first three have already been released and the rest will be dropping weekly until the finale airs on June 9. All eight episode titles have been confirmed and they suggest some interesting twists might be on their way in the drama.

Episode 1: ‘911’ – May 5 – available now!

Episode 2: ‘Chiroptera’ – May 5 – available now!

Episode 3: ‘The Great Dissembler’ – May 5 – available now!

Episode 4: ‘Common Sense’ – May 12

Episode 5: ‘The Beating Heart’ – May 19

Episode 6: ‘Red in Tooth Claw’ – May 26

Episode 7: ‘Seek and Ye Shall’ – June 2

Episode 8: ‘America's Sweetheart or: Time Over Time’ – June 9

