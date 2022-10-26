The Sims 4 deals can save you 50% on a massive range of game packs right now

Amazon has some excellent The Sims 4 deals on to help you spruce up your Sims' lives for less. All The Sims 4 expansion packs are now available for $19.99 (was $39.99) (opens in new tab) working out at 50% or $20 off the usual price. If you've been looking to expand your Sims 4 experience, this is a cheap way of getting more for less.

In the past, we've seen The Sims deals drop these expansion packs to $19.99 but it's unusual to see them all reduced at the same time. The only exceptions are Discover University and Island Living which both dropped to $15.99 back in 2021, while Snowy Escape dipped to $17.99 at the start of 2022.

All these savings come down to one simple fact - The Sims 4 base game is now completely free. That means you can download the core experience for nothing right now. To get new players off the ground, then, we're seeing a major surge in The Sims 4 deals right now - across a range of retailers. If you're new to the series, allow us to point you in the right direction.

The highlights here are Cottage Living, Island Living, and City Living. City Living lets players explore the city of San Myshuno, discover fun and lively festivals, as well as embark on new, Metropolitan career paths. It's also possible to live in apartments and work your way up from starter homes to penthouses. Cottage Living is aimed at more rural tastes with the chance to raise or befriend animals such as the cottage cow which provides fresh milk. Cooking and gardening is part of the experience, along with embracing the cozy village of Henford-on-Bagley. Island Living focuses on a more laid back lifestyle, with the chance to become a conservationist and clean up the beaches, or enjoy yourself learning about local folklore and taking in pit barbecues .

You'll find more on these highlights (and all the included game packs) just below.

Today's best The Sims 4 deals

(opens in new tab) The Sims 4 - City Living | $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - City Living gives you the chance to explore a new bustling city. While embarking on new career paths, you can also indulge in some lively, cultural festivals, all for less than usual.

(opens in new tab) The Sims 4 - Cottage Living | $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Enjoy the rural lifestyle? Raise or befriend animals here with cows that provide flavored milk and chickens who happily lay eggs. Embracing village life is cheaper than before and satisfying too.



(opens in new tab) The Sims 4 - Island Living | $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Escaping to a laid back island lifestyle, Island Living lets you become a conservationist and clean up the beaches. Or you can choose to learn about local folklore, taste tropical delicacies, and dress up for the occasion.



All of today's The Sims 4 deals

