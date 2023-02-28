Amazon boss confident in Rings of Power future, despite new Lord of the Rings movies

Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke has addressed the long-term future of The Rings of Power – and potential market saturation – after the announcement that new Lord of the Rings movies are in development at Warner Bros.

On 'how much Lord of the Rings would be too much for the market', Salke told Variety (opens in new tab), "We’ll see."

She added, "We love our original series. We’re extremely proud of it, and invested long term. So, we definitely think there’s enough fan love to sustain ours for a long time."

The Rings of Power season 2 is currently filming – and has recast villain Adar for its undated sophomore series, the follow-up to the first season of the most expensive TV show of all time.

Warner Bros. announced during an investors’ call that it had reached a deal with Embracer, who hold the rights to the franchise, to produce Lord of the Rings movies alongside New Line Cinema.

"Twenty years ago, New Line took an unprecedented leap of faith to realize the incredible stories, characters, and world of The Lord of the Rings on the big screen. The result was a landmark series of films that have been embraced by generations of fans," said Warner Bros. film bosses Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy in a statement.

"But for all the scope and detail lovingly packed into the two trilogies, the vast, complex and dazzling universe dreamed up by J.R.R. Tolkien remains largely unexplored on film. The opportunity to invite fans deeper into the cinematic world of Middle-earth is an honor, and we are excited to partner with Middle-earth Enterprises and Embracer on this adventure."

