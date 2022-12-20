Wednesday dethroned on Netflix US by new spy drama viewers are calling "crazy good"

Wednesday is no longer the number one show on the Netflix US streaming chart. The popular Addams Family spin-off, which recently nabbed the title for most watched English-language series behind Stranger Things 4, has been overtaken by The Recruit, a new spy drama starring Black Adam's Noah Centineo.

Also starring Fivel Stewart, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Nathan Fillion, and Laura Haddock, the eight-parter was created by Alexi Hawley. It follows Owen Hendricks, a lawyer freshly employed by the CIA, who gets entangled in a dangerous international conflict when an exoneration-demanding asset threatens to expose her relationship with the agency. Since it landed on the platform on December 16, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the outing – and they seem to have been particularly pleased by its twisty plot and dramatic ending.

"The Recruit is one of the BEST shows Netflix has put out in a while. Highly recommend," one viewer gushed (opens in new tab), while another said (opens in new tab): "I sat and watched #TheRecruit almost in one sitting. I need S2 immediately. It was that good, and the ending?!? Should've seen it coming but I didn't."

"Y'all need to give my man [Alexi Hawley] a bigger marketing budget. Because The Recruit is the shit. I got sucked in way quicker than expected, and I'm an espionage nut. Great show so far," a third added (opens in new tab).

Check out some more reactions below...

Okay, this show is so good man. Just finished watching #TheRecruit, really impressed. 9/10 pic.twitter.com/lWRmSOnMkwDecember 16, 2022 See more

#TheRecruit on Netflix was better than expected, the ending makes me hope there is a second season! pic.twitter.com/1U6sJMgnHdDecember 17, 2022 See more

The recruit is actually very good. Shocked it’s a Netflix series and it’s not from HBO.December 17, 2022 See more

Already digging Noah Centineo in 'The Recruit' on Netflix. He so reminds me of a young Mark Ruffalo. Has that charm y'know?December 16, 2022 See more

the recruit on netflix living up to its potential is an understatement !!!December 17, 2022 See more

Has anyone started watching The Recruit on Netflix with Noah whathisface. I thought it would just be an easy to watch binge I’d quickly forget about. But no I’m in bed thinking about it. Like it’s left an impression. I’m not saying it’s good but I can’t stop thinking about it.December 18, 2022 See more

Wednesday, which stars Scream's Jenna Ortega as the titular misanthrope, was uploaded to Netflix on November 23 and quickly nabbed the top spot on its streaming chart, beating out the likes of Dahmer and Dead to Me. In the UK, it was recently knocked down to the number two slot by new documentary series Harry & Meghan.

The Recruit and Wednesday are streaming now. If you've already binge-watched both and can't decide what to hit play on next, check out our list of the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.

