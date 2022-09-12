The Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard is now under $100

The Razer Huntsman Elite is one of the best in the business, so grabbing it for a bargain price is always a win. Today's offer at Amazon goes even further than that, though, dropping it down below $100 for the second time in its life. You're grabbing this premium gaming keyboard for just $99.99 right now (opens in new tab), a stunning $100 discount over the $199.99 MSRP.

We've only ever seen a two-figure price once before, back in July when the device ran at $97.99. While this isn't a record low, then, we're only $2 off - and general sale prices tend to hover around $160 on a day to day basis. Considering the Huntsman Elite is one of the best Razer keyboards on the market, this is a must-see offer.

The Razer Huntsman Elite is a little older now, but still boasts an impressive spec sheet against today's competitors. With the choice of either clicky or linear optical switches, a luxury leather wrist rest, and dedicated media keys (including volume dial), this certainly is a packed deck. Each key is also fully equipped with Razer's Chroma RGB lighting and is fully programmable to boot.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more cheap gaming keyboards further down the page.

Save $100 - The Razer Huntsman Elite is down below $100 right now at Amazon. That's an excellent price on a deck that rarely drops into two-figure territory. In fact, we've only ever seen this once before, when the deck hit $97.99 in July for the first time.



You'll find plenty more Razer keyboard deals out and about at the moment, but we're also rounding up some of the lowest prices on some top budget picks in our comparison chart below.

